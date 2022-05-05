Well-Being

Abortion debate intensifies across US with Roe v. Wade in question

by TheHill.com

With the possibility, or even likelihood, that abortion policy will devolve to the states, activists and state officials are mobilizing for a standoff on many fronts.

Should the Supreme Court strike down Roe v. Wade, abortion will likely become illegal or highly restricted in some 26 states. State-level legal challenges present a complication for anti-abortion activists and legislators. 

Meanwhile, states like New York , California, and Illinois are establishing themselves as safe havens for abortion rights.

See more in the video above.

Published on May. 05, 2022