Food insecurity, yo-yo diets may increase heart disease risk: study

Story at a glance For the study, researchers divided 16 rats into two groups. One group was fed a normal amount throughout the study period while another underwent three cycles where they were fed 60 percent of their normal daily food intake before three weeks of a normal diet. Both groups were given ultrasounds at the end of the study to evaluate the dietary impact on heart and kidney function.

Rapid weight loss diets and body weight fluctuations due to food insecurity may increase the risk of heart disease later in life, a new study suggests

“We found that animals going through several cycles of weight loss and body weight recovery had reduced heart and kidney function at the end. They also had more insulin resistance, which can be a cause for diabetes,” the study’s first author Aline M. A. de Souza, said in a news release.

“Even though the animals look to be healthy after ‘recovery’ from the diet, their heart and metabolism are not healthy,” de Souza added.

Researchers said their study raises questions regarding how food insecurity caused by a global pandemic might affect people later in life but added that more research is necessary to see if the impact of weight fluctuations and food insecurity is similar in humans.

“Our data supports the need for additional research in people to find out if individuals who do cycles of very restrictive diets to lose weight are at higher risk of developing heart problems later in life,” said de Souza.

“We still need to do more studies in this field but the findings suggest the more restrictive the diet is, the worse the health outcomes may be,” de Souza continued. “Weight loss diets need careful consideration of long-term health, especially if rapid weight loss is being contemplated as an option.”

The study will be presented in Philadelphia at the American Psychological Society’s annual meeting during the Experimental Biology 2022 meeting.

People experiencing food insecurity could contact the USDA operated hunger hotline to find local resources, including meal sites and food banks.

