Smoking increased in people trying to quit during the pandemic, study finds

Some smokers trying to quit during the COVID-19 pandemic increased their tobacco use, according to a new study.

Between June and October 2020, researchers measured the responses of 150 participants who were enrolled in a lung cancer screening and tobacco cessation program in a cross-sectional survey to find changes in tobacco use, impact and coping strategies toward COVID-19, as well as COVID-19 exposure and use of protective measures.

Researchers found 28.2 percent of current smokers reported an increase in tobacco use, while 17.3 percent reported a decrease. More than half reported no change in their use.

Elevated tobacco use was linked to coping strategies and mental health influenced by pandemic-related concerns, the team noted.

Meanwhile, people who reported smoking less were more likely to participate in COVID-19 prevention guidelines like social distancing.

“These data may aid healthcare providers to identify and provide counsel to cigarette smokers at greater risk for increasing tobacco consumption during current and future stresses such as the COVID-19 pandemic,” the study’s senior author Charles H. Hennekens said in a news release.

“All of these efforts have the potential to reduce many premature deaths from cigarette smoking, which remain alarmingly and unnecessarily high in the U.S. and are increasing worldwide.”

Cigarette Smoking leads to more than 480,000 deaths annually in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

