Washington, DC, most in shape area in the nation, study says

Story at a glance

The fittest state in the country isn’t a state at all, as Washington, D.C. was ranked the most in shape part of the country in a recent report from RunReview.org.

Part of the reason Washington, D.C. ranked so well is because of the relatively low rate of heart disease and diabetes among residents.

The city isn’t perfect though and fell short of the national average for residents undergoing wellness checks last year.

Massachusetts and Colorado come in a close second and third place for most in shape states and territories.

Massachusetts and Colorado come in a close second and third place for most in shape states and territories.

Meanwhile, West Virginia came in last place, beating out Arkansas and Mississippi for the most out of shape state in the country, according to the report.

Report crafters used federal data on six different metrics to determine all 50 states, and Washington, D.C.’s, fitness rankings. Those metrics included rates of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, exercise, wellness checkups and the number of gyms available per 100,000 people.

The jurisdictions considered to be in the best shape tended to have low rates of obesity, heart disease and diabetes as well as more gyms available.

Washington, D.C. came in first place since it has the lowest rate of diabetes, 7.5 percent, and for having the country’s second lowest obesity rate at 24.3 percent.

The capital also came in first for most gyms with 20.1 per 100,000 residents, the report states.

But Washington D.C. isn’t perfect. Only 71.8 percent of D.C. residents got an annual wellness checkup last year which falls below the national average of people who get wellness checkups, 74.9 percent.

But in some states, there was little or no relationship between residents’ health status and lifestyle indicators, which the report states underscores that “demographic differences, local infrastructure and other factors,” also influence health.

Here are the top 10 most in shape states and territories:

Washington, D.C.

Massachusetts

Colorado

Connecticut

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Vermont

Rhode Island

Montana