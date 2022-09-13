Why it’s important to keep a routine as you age

Story at a glance Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh recruited 1,800 seniors over the age of 65 and had them wear exercise trackers on their wrists for seven days. Participants then completed questionnaires measuring symptoms of depression and cognitive function. The research found that more than 37 percent of participants who had “robust patterns” performed better on cognitive tests and showed fewer depressive symptoms.

Older Americans who develop routines and are active throughout the day are happier than their peers with more erratic schedules, according to a new study.

Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh recruited 1,800 seniors over the age of 65 and had them wear exercise trackers on their wrists for seven days before completing questionnaires measuring symptoms of depression and cognitive function.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The research found that more than 37 percent of participants who had “robust patterns” performed better on cognitive tests. They also showed fewer depressive symptoms.

“Many older adults had robust patterns: They get up before 7 a.m. on average, and they keep going; they stay active for 15 hours or so each day,” the study’s lead author Stephen Smagula, an assistant professor of psychiatry and epidemiology at the University of Pittsburgh, said in a news release.

“They also tend to follow the same pattern day in, day out. Lo and behold, those same adults were happier, less depressed and had better cognitive function than other participants,” he added.

Close to a third of study participants who woke up later in the morning and finished their activities earlier in the evening reported more depression symptoms and poorer cognition despite having consistent routines.

“People often think about activity intensity being important for health, but it might be the duration of activity that matters more,” Smagula said. “This is a different way of thinking about activity: You may not need to be sprinting or running a marathon but simply staying engaged with activities throughout the day.”

Around 30 percent of study participants who had erratic daily schedules posted the worst test scores and reported the highest rate of depression.

Smagula said simple schedule changes to reset the body’s clock can improve overall health.

Health care professionals note a myriad of benefits for seniors who develop routines, including improved sleep, feelings of safety and a reduction in stress and anxiety. Establishing routines might also allow seniors to gain a sense of autonomy in their lives.