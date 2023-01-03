Good hydration linked with lower risk of chronic disease, increased longevity: study

Story at a glance

Data from over 11,000 adults show good hydration is associated with a decreased risk of developing chronic diseases and improved longevity.

Global surveys indicate around half of the world’s population does not meet recommended daily fluid intake levels.

Researchers suggest improving hydration may help curb chronic disease rates.

Many Americans are likely familiar with the well-known benefits of hydration, ranging from increased energy to better physical performance.

Now, new research shows adults who stay well-hydrated appear to be healthier, enjoy a lower risk of developing chronic diseases, and may live longer overall compared with their less-hydrated peers.

That’s according to an NIH study published in eBioMedicine. Data from over 11,000 participants collected over 25 years revealed higher serum sodium levels — which rise when fluid intake decreases — were associated with a 39 percent increased likelihood of developing chronic conditions like heart failure, stroke and dementia, compared with adults who had levels in the medium range.

Adults with higher levels were also 21 percent more likely to die at a younger age.

“The results suggest that proper hydration may slow down aging and prolong a disease-free life,” said study author Natalia Dmitrieva in a release. Dmitrieva is a researcher in the Laboratory of Cardiovascular Regenerative Medicine at the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute.

Data were collected from five medical visits per participant. The first two visits occurred when participants were in their 50s, and the last three were between the ages of 70 and 90. All those with high serum sodium levels at their first visit were excluded from the study, along with adults who had underlying conditions that could affect levels, like obesity.

Normal serum sodium levels range from 135-146 milliequivalents per liter (mEq/L). Researchers compared participants’ levels with 15 different health markers including cholesterol and blood sugar.

In addition to longevity and chronic disease outcomes, they found adults with serum levels above 142 mEq/L were 10 to 15 percent more likely to be biologically older than their chronological age, compared with adults with ranges from 137-142 mEq/L.

“People whose serum sodium is 142 mEq/L or higher would benefit from evaluation of their fluid intake,” Dmitrieva added.

Most individuals can safely improve fluid intake by drinking fluids or eating vegetables or fruits with high water content, researchers said. However, some patients with underlying health conditions may need to seek medical guidance as certain medications can lead to fluid loss.

The National Academy of Medicines recommends most women drink between 6 to 9 cups of fluids each day. For men, the Academy recommends between 8 and 12 cups.

Although the results do not prove any causal effects, global surveys show around half of all people do not drink the recommended amounts of fluids, researchers wrote.

“On the global level, this can have a big impact,” said Dmitrieva.

“Decreased body water content is the most common factor that increases serum sodium, which is why the results suggest that staying well hydrated may slow down the aging process and prevent or delay chronic disease.”