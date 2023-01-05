Here are the states with the longest life expectancy

Story at a glance

A new NiceRx study ranked all 50 states based on life expectancy.

Hawaii came in at No. 1 with the longest life expectancy, 80.7 years.

Hawaii was the only state where the average life expectancy hit 80.

People in Hawaii, Washington, and Minnesota have the longest life expectancy in the country, according to a new study.

A NiceRx study released Thursday found that Hawaii has the longest life expectancy of all 50 states at 80.7 years in 2020.

That number is about four years higher than the national average, which dropped for the second year in a row in 2021 to 76.4 years, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC data shows that the difference between life expectancy among men and women has also widened. Now, men in the United States have an average life expectancy of 73.5 while women can expect to live until age 79.3.

The CDC attributes the decline in life expectancy to deaths caused by COVID-19 as well as deaths due to “unintentional injuries, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, suicide and homicide.”

While Hawaiians can expect to live the longest on average, the state’s life expectancy has decreased in the past few years.

In 2019, the average life expectancy in the Aloha State was 82.3 years, the study notes. Similar to the national average, the gap between how long men and women can expect to live is different for Hawaii residents as well.

Men in Hawaii have an average life expectancy of 77.6 while women have an average life expectancy of 83. 8 years, according to a National Vital Statistics report released last year.

People in Washington state and Minnesota have almost identical average life expectancies of 79.2 and 79.1 respectively.

California, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Oregon all had an average life expectancy of 79 in 2020, according to NiceRx.

Here are the 10 states with the longest life expectancy:

1. Hawaii-80.7

2. Washington-79.2

3. Minnesota-79.1

4. California (tie)-79

5. Massachusetts (tie)-79

6. New Hampshire (tie)-79

7. Oregon (tie)-78.8

8. Vermont (tie)-78.8

9. Utah-78.6

10. Connecticut-78.4