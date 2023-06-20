Firms could extend employees’ average life spans by roughly 12 years: report

Story at a glance

A new report from Deloitte found employers could contribute to extending the public’s lifespan by more than a decade.

Researchers said employers already have some tools they need to help and should make investments in resources for people to live healthier lives.

Other stakeholders like the health care industry and individuals also need to play their parts to help the report’s vision be realized.

Employers could extend the average lifespan by about 12 years by 2040 if they take action to improve conditions for their employees and consumers, according to a new report.

The report from researchers for Deloitte released on Tuesday found that all Americans could live to almost 90 years old with as much as 95 percent of their lives in good health while spending less than they currently do on health care.

Improvements in health care could also extend the average amount of time that people live in good health by almost 20 years, according to the report.

“Leaning on the impact that the health and productivity of the workforce can have on an organization’s success, employers are uniquely positioned to take the lead on influencing health improvements more broadly,” the report states.

The researchers said the average lifespan in the U.S. dropped last year to its lowest level since 1996 while health care spending is outpacing the growth rate of gross domestic product. Deloitte also calculated that Americans are on average only living 65.9 years in good health, equal to 85 percent of the average life span.

The report states that employers have the tools they need to start making changes now.

It said employers should put their employees in a position to make better health choices, like maintaining a healthy diet, making more social connections, exercising, managing stress, cutting down on smoking. They can do this through wearable and digital tools and coaching.

Employers can also improve their employees’ access to early screenings and services that address mental health and social isolation through investments in health literacy tools, educational materials and “structural support” that address the drivers of health like economic, environmental and social factors, including access to housing, financial literacy, clean air and water and healthy food.

But the researchers said employers cannot make these changes alone, and all stakeholders, including the life sciences and health care industries, public health and individuals, need to play a role.

“It’s time to invest in longer, healthier lives that cost less—both for individuals and institutions. By emphasizing wellness, prevention, and early detection, we can move away from a treatment-focused health care model to one centered on promoting good health,” the report states.

The researchers also conducted a national survey of 1,000 consumers, finding 70 percent said they need some amount of financial and social support to live longer and healthier lives. They listed financial resources, affordable healthy food, access to care, the internet and digital tools as some of the assistance needed.

Deloitte’s health and life actuarial teams determined the additional amount of time that people could live longer by reviewing the top 10 drivers of death and disease in the country, which they said account for 70 percent of deaths. They conducted literature reviews to understand the underlying causes of disease and used public research, innovation and assumptions about changing behavior that can happen by 2040.

Researchers also conducted interviews with 10 industry leaders, including health economists, geriatricians, gerontologists and aging experts to give context to their projections and receive insight about how healthier living can be achieved.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.