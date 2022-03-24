Here’s how coffee may be good for your heart

Story at a glance There is an association between drinking coffee and a lower risk of new or worsening heart disease.

Researchers evaluated coffee consumption, ranging from one to six or more cups per day, and its relationship with a variety of heart diseases.

Drinking two to three cups each day showed the greatest health benefits.

There is an association between drinking coffee — particularly two to three cups each day — and a lower risk of new or worsening heart disease, a new series of studies shows.

Researchers used data from the U.K. Biobank, a database with medical information from more than 500,000 people who were tracked over a period of at least 10 years. They evaluated coffee consumption, ranging from one to six or more cups per day, and its relationship with a variety of heart diseases.

“We found coffee drinking had either a neutral effect—meaning that it did no harm—or was associated with benefits to heart health,” Peter M. Kistler, head of arrhythmia research at the Alfred Hospital and Baker Heart Institute in Melbourne, Australia, said in a news release.

In one of the studies, the team assessed 34,279 individuals with known heart disease. They noted two to three cups daily showed a greater association with lower odds of dying than in patients who drank less coffee. Researchers added that coffee consumption was not linked to an elevated risk of heart rhythm issues.

“Clinicians generally have some apprehension about people with known cardiovascular disease or arrhythmias continuing to drink coffee, so they often err on the side of caution and advise them to stop drinking it altogether due to fears that it may trigger dangerous heart rhythms,” Kistler said. “But our study shows that regular coffee intake is safe and could be part of a healthy diet for people with heart disease.”

Another study used data from 382,535 individuals — whose average age was 57 — without diagnosed heart disease to find a link between coffee drinking and stroke or other heart ailments. The team also found that having two to three cups a day was associated with the greatest benefit, with a 10 to 15 percent lower risk of developing coronary heart disease, heart failure, a heart rhythm problem, or dying for any reason.

Then researchers checked for a difference in health outcomes for those who drank instant or ground coffee and decaf or regular. Decreased death rates were measured across all types of consumption. Kistler said the research found that caffeinated coffee is preferable.

“There is a whole range of mechanisms through which coffee may reduce mortality and have these favorable effects on cardiovascular disease,” he said. “Coffee drinkers should feel reassured that they can continue to enjoy coffee even if they have heart disease. Coffee is the most common cognitive enhancer—it wakes you up, makes you mentally sharper and it’s a very important component of many people’s daily lives.”

But the researchers noted limitations to their studies, including a lack of control over individuals’ other dietary choices and what consumers added to their coffee. They added that the studies were based primarily on white patients and on self-reporting.

The studies being presented at the American College of Cardiology’s 71st Annual Scientific Session.

