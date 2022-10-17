Over-the-counter hearing aids hit retailers’ shelves nationwide

Story at a glance Starting Monday, over-the-counter hearing aids will be sold in stores such as Walgreens, Walmart and CVS across the country. The move was made possible due to a historic decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that allowed adults with mild-to-moderate hearing damage to purchase a hearing aid without a prescription. The FDA claims that the over-the-counter devices will decrease hearing-aid related expenses an average of $3,000 per person annually.

The sale of over-the-counter hearing aids will begin Monday at retail stores including Walmart, Walgreens and CVS, a major change that is intended to make the aides much more accessible.

The move was made possible as the result of landmark ruling from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowing adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase hearing aids at physical stores or online without a prescription, medical exam or audiologist fitting.

Now, roughly 30 million Americans with hearing loss could lower their average annual hearing aid costs by up to $3,000, the FDA estimates.

On Monday, Walgreens will begin selling hearing aids at stores nationwide and online for $799 a pair, and CVS will start to sell over-the-counter hearing aids online.

CVS will also sell hearing aids at some physical pharmacies starting next month, according to the White House.

Best Buy has nearly 20 over-the-counter hearing aid options for sale online, ranging from $200 to $3,000, and will offer devices in about 300 physical stores by the end of the month, according to the company’s website.

“Our new in-store hearing experience and expanded selection of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, PSAPs and TV amplifiers makes the process of getting a hearing device more approachable and affordable,” said Jason Bonfig, chief merchandising officer at Best Buy. “We’re helping our customers find the hearing solution that is right for them by offering best-in-class options at prices that are often significantly less than they might have paid traditionally.”

Customers are encouraged to take a short online “hearing assessment” before buying a hearing aid from the Best Buy website.

Walmart now has over-the-counter hearing aids available for purchase online at Walmart.com, SamsClub.com and more than 1,000 Walmart Vision Centers in Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Tennessee.

Over-the-counter hearing aids can also be found at 474 Sam’s Club Hearing Aid Centers with prices ranging from $199 to $999 per pair.

