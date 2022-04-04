Telehealth for mental health care ‘likely here to stay,’ expert says

Story at a glance Researchers found in-person mental health visits dropped by 22 percent in the early months of the pandemic. But by December, they bounced back with nearly half electing to use telehealth services. Those experiencing anxiety-related conditions were more likely to access these services than patients with conditions like schizophrenia.

The rise in mental health care delivered online and over the phone due to coronavirus pandemic are likely permanent changes, according to a new study.

“Our study suggests that telehealth services for mental health counseling expanded significantly and is likely to stay,” said lead author Jane Zhu, an assistant professor of medicine at the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine.

“Future applications of tele-mental health should really be focused on understanding the population, context and disease conditions most conducive to this method,” Zhu added.

Zhu’s team analyzed 2016-18 data gathered from a nongovernmental claims clearinghouse and compared it with data from March 20200 to December 2020. They found in the early months of the pandemic, in-person mental health visits dropped by nearly 22 percent.

But visits bounced back by December, with almost 48 percent of the patients electing to use a telehealth service, with those experiencing anxiety-related conditions more likely to access these services than patients with conditions like schizophrenia.

Researchers noted patients with lower incomes, people living alone and Black and Hispanic populations appeared to be less likely to use mental health services via telehealth.

“Telemedicine is often talked about as the next frontier of health care delivery,” Zhu said. “Yet, the evidence in our paper suggests a lack of uptake among some groups who are experiencing barriers to telehealth.”

The latest study adds to growing evidence that the pandemic has taken a significant toll on Americans’ mental health, especially among children. A recent study revealed that a quarter of parents said their child aged 11 to 18 had seen a mental health specialist during the coronavirus pandemic.

Zhu’s team concluded the rise in telehealth services will improve access for millions of Americans, but they cautioned that relying on telehealth care might exacerbate existing inequities in care for vulnerable groups.

“Although reducing regulatory and payment barriers may improve access to care, increased reliance on telehealth could exacerbate existing health care disparities or worsen care outcomes for other populations, particularly if access to broadband internet is limited in some regions or unavailable to lower-income or clinically vulnerable populations,” they wrote.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Health Affairs.

