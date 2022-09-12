National suicide prevention hotline sees jump in calls and texts

Story at a glance The month of August saw a 45 percent increase in calls, chats and text messages to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline compared to a year ago. In July, Health and Human Services (HHS) launched a new three-digit number — 988 — for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The U.S. experienced a suicide every 11 minutes in 2020.

More Americans are reaching out to the national 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline more than a month after the new three-digit hotline number went live.

The 988 lifeline received 413,425 contacts during the month of August, through phone calls, online chat messages and text messages. That’s a 45 percent increase in overall volume compared to August 2021 and about a 2 percent increase from July 2022, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The new three-digit hotline went live July 15 to reimagine crisis response in the U.S. Individuals that need support for a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use crisis can call the hotline to seek assistance from a trained crisis counselor who can promote stabilization and care in the least restrictive setting possible.

Performance metrics published by HHS showed 84 percent of the 256,000 calls placed in August were answered and 16 percent were abandoned. Abandoned calls are those that are disconnected prior to being answered by a counselor.

HHS said contacts can disconnect for a variety of reasons; for example, the individual might have changed their mind about seeking care in that moment, they no longer have privacy or feel safe in their environment or a technical error occurs.

About 64,000 chats were submitted through the lifeline’s website in August and 97 percent were answered, while just 3 percent were abandoned.

About 40,000 text messages were sent to the lifeline, which had a 98 percent answer rate and 2 percent abandon rate.

Calls and text messages in August exceeded July metrics, except for online chats, which were at about 75,000 in July 2022.

“We want everyone to know that there is hope. Whether you’re experiencing thoughts of suicide, a mental health or substance use crisis, or any other emotional distress, there is compassionate, accessible care and support,” Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, HHS assistant secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, said in a statement.

“With rising levels of anxiety, depression, and other mental illnesses – and the devastating number of overdose deaths – it is crucial that people have somewhere to turn when they’re in crisis.”

The U.S. is experiencing an acute mental health crisis, with the country tallying one death by suicide every 11 minutes in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Suicide was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34 in 2020, according to the CDC.

Suicide rates have been growing in the U.S., with nearly half a million lives lost to suicide from 2010 to 2020. During the same period, the suicide death rate increased by 12 percent, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the nation’s mental health crisis. A 2020 survey from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) estimated about 5 percent of adults 18 years of age and older had serious thoughts of suicide, while 1.3 percent made a suicide plan and 0.5 percent attempted suicide in the past year.

The rates were higher among young Americans between the ages of 12 and 17, with SAMHSA finding 12 percent said they had serious thoughts of suicide, 5.3 percent made a suicide plan and 2.5 percent attempted suicide in the past year.

The 988 suicide hotline intends to address the country’s mental health crisis, as HHS found after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most 988 lifeline callers are significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed and more hopeful.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.