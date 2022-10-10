Families who eat together report less stress: survey 

Story at a glance Ninety-one percent of parents said their families’ stress levels are lower when they regularly connect over a meal. More than half of respondents also said they tend to eat healthier when sharing a meal but find it difficult to align their schedules. The results come as stress levels in the United States reach “alarming” highs.

A large majority of parents feel their family is less stressed when they eat together, according to new survey results from the American Heart Association (AHA).

The findings underscore the effect shared meals can have on mental well-being and overall health.

One thousand U.S. adults completed the online survey between Sept. 14-30, 2022.

Of those, 91 percent of parents reported lower stress levels among family members when they regularly connected over a meal, while 84 percent of adults wished they could share a meal together more often.

In addition, more than a quarter of adults said they are very or extremely stressed compared with 65 percent who report being at least somewhat stressed.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Unchecked stress is a risk factor for several health conditions including high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity and heart disease.

The survey was carried out as part of the AHA’s initiative to increase mealtime togetherness, and comes as national stress levels reach “alarming” highs, according to the American Psychological Association.

Data from March 2022 show inflation and the war in Ukraine were top stressors for Americans at the time, while the lingering effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on respondents’ minds.

Although sharing regular mealtimes with others could serve as a simple solution to help manage stress, adults surveyed by the AHA reported eating alone around half of the time. According to researchers, eating with others is beneficial in that it allows for time to connect and slow down.

“Sharing meals with others is a great way to reduce stress, boost self-esteem and improve social connection, particularly for kids,” said Erin Michos, an American Heart Association volunteer and associate director of preventive cardiology at Johns Hopkins in a statement.

Sharing meals with people outside of one’s family, like friends and coworkers, can also improve mental well-being. The majority of individuals surveyed said sharing a meal with others reminds them of the importance of connecting with other people and of slowing down and taking a break.

Fifty-nine percent also said they’re more likely to make healthier food choices when eating with others but find it difficult to align their schedules with friends or family. One way to overcome this barrier is to start with small goals and build from there, Michos said.

“Set a goal to gather friends, family or coworkers for one more meal together each week. If you can’t get together in person, think about how you can share a meal together over the phone or a computer.”