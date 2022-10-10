Here are some resources to check out on World Mental Health Day 

Story at a glance Today is World Mental Health Day. The WHO announced the theme of “Making mental health and well-being for all a global priority.” The National Alliance on Mental Illness provides various resources for mental health.

Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day, a marker first recognized 30 years ago in 1992 that has taken on added meaning in recent years as more attention has been paid to the need for better mental health.

A recent poll from CNN and the Kaiser Family Foundation found 90 percent of adults said they think there’s a mental health crisis in the country, and the World Health Organization (WHO) has said that making “mental health [and] well-being for all is a global priority.”

Here are some resources for improving mental health and learning more about how to help you and others you care about.

Books

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) recently published a book titled, “You are Not Alone,” a comprehensive guide to mental illness that includes stories from more than 130 people and caregivers about their experiences trying to find the help they need.

The book is meant to inform about mental illness, help destigmatize mental health and help people who want to care for those in their lives who are looking for mental health support.

“The Lonely Stories” is a collection of essays about being alone. Various writers share their stories of loss, monumental change, solitude, addiction and other emotions.

Fariha Róisín explores her mental and physical health struggles as an individual and in the context of society in “Who is Wellness For.” To do so, she digs into the wellness industry and its practice of appropriating and commodifying global healing traditions.

Online training modules

This online course titled The Science of Well-being, from Yale University, is one of the most popular on Coursera.

The curriculum dives into misconceptions about happiness, dealing with expectations and confronting bias.

The class culminates with a focus on “rewirement” by asking the question: “How can you design your environment to help you change your behaviors?”

The Alliance for a Healthier Generation, Discovery Education and Kaiser Permanente have developed online training modules for trauma-informed educational practices and policies. These include modules focused on care for teachers as well as modules on Adverse Childhood Experiences and how to spot signs of their impacts.

Another resource for educators is Social-Emotional Learning.

Where to get help

NAMI also has several resources for people seeking help or information. There is a section on their website called Your Journey with pages with practical tips like understanding your health insurance and finding stable housing.

Other pages offer advice on topics like romantic relationships. They also have a database of local state organizations and affiliates.

The national suicide prevention hotline got a shorter number over the summer: 988.

The shorter number is easier to remember and makes its services more accessible. Local call centers can direct people to resources in the community like mental health clinics.

More information about World Mental Health Day and related campaigns can be found at the World Mental Health Day website.