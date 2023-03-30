These are the states where Americans are the most stressed

Story at a glance

Mississippi is the most stressed state, according to a new WalletHub study.

The study compared all 50 states across 41 different stress indicators.

Minnesota was deemed the least stressed state in the study.

Americans are feeling more stressed than they were last year, but there are some parts of the country where residents are far more stressed out than others.

Mississippians are the most stressed people in the country, according to a new study from the personal finance site WalletHub.

WalletHub compared all 50 states across 41 stress indicators to figure out where Americans are the most and least stressed.

Some of the indicators include average hours worked per week, personal bankruptcy rates, and average hours of sleep a night, according to the website.

As a result, Wallethub researchers ranked Mississippi as the “most stressed” state followed by Louisiana, New Mexico, and West Virginia.

The Magnolia state earned the title in part due to its high poverty rate, high divorce rate, and few psychologists per capita, according to the poll.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was ranked the least stressed state in the country.

Here are the top 10 most stressed states:

Mississippi

Louisiana

New Mexico

West Virginia

Nevada

Arkansas

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

Oklahoma

Here are the least stressed states:

Minnesota

Utah

New Hampshire

South Dakota

Massachusets

Iowa

New Jersey

Connecticut

North Dakota

Virginia

