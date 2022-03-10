New poll finds Americans experiencing ‘alarming’ levels of stress

Story at a glance The American Psychological Association polled Americans from March 1-3 to compile data for its Harris Poll.

The poll found that Americans are facing high stress levels.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation are drivers of significant stress among the American public.

Americans are stressed at alarmingly high levels, including stress over finances hitting its highest reported levels since 2015.

The American Psychological Association’s (APA) Harris Poll, compiled March 1-3, found events such as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation are causing significant stress among the American public.

“Americans have been doing their best to persevere over these past two tumultuous years,” APA CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr. said in a press release. “But these data suggest that we’re now reaching unprecedented levels of stress that will challenge our ability to cope.”

These larger events were found to be the root of smaller, individual stressors.

The poll found the primary source of stress was soaring inflation. Eighty-seven percent of those surveyed said they were stressed by the cost of everyday items such as gas, energy bills and grocery costs. Another 81 percent said they were significantly stressed due to supply chain issues.

Meanwhile, 81 percent of Americans cited global uncertainty surrounding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while 80 percent said they feared retaliation from Russia through cyber-attacks or nuclear threats.

Some of the sources of stress, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, haven’t changed over the past year. For example, in 2021 much of the stress surrounding the pandemic stemmed from associated “unhealthy behaviors,” such as unwanted weight gain and an increase in consuming alcoholic beverages. This year’s survey found these issues have persisted, causing undue stress in the process.

Similarly, the effects of the pandemic on social lives and children were also sources of significant stress. Seventy-three percent of U.S. parents worry their children’s social development is being negatively affected, while 71 percent worry their children’s academic development or emotional health is being affected.

But the length of the pandemic is also causing optimism to wane. According to the study, 66 percent of U.S. adults reported that the surfacing of each new variant causes them to lose hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will end, with 64 percent saying they feel they’ve missed moments they will never get back.

Researchers involved in the study hope the prevalence and revelation of the stressors will help people recognize the sources of their own stressors and pursue help when necessary.

“Living through historic threats like these often has a lasting, traumatic impact on generations,” said Evans. “As a society, it’s important that we ensure access to evidence-based treatments and that we provide help to everyone who needs it. This means not only connecting those in distress with effective and efficient clinical care, but also mitigating risk for those more likely to experience challenges and engaging in prevention for those who are relatively healthy.”

