For every COVID death, 9 close family members may be grieving: study

Story at a glance In the U.S., we are getting closer to 1 million COVID-19 deaths.

A group of researchers estimate that about nine family members may be affected by each COVID death.

Grief and bereavement may present a “second wave” of health challenges in the U.S.

In the U.S., more than 972,000 people have died from COVID-19 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although this may be an underestimate. Mental health professionals are interested in estimating how many people may be affected by those deaths. In a new study published in PNAS, researchers estimate that on average each death affects nine immediate family members.

The study aims to quantify the numbers of close family members impacted by COVID-related deaths. The research team modeled family networks in the U.S. based on data and estimated the number of people who would be affected by a COVID death according to their familial relationships, meaning grandparent, parent, spouse, sibling or child. The demographic data for the country also included racial breakdowns.

For every person lost to COVID, the team estimates that there are nine people in those close family relationships who are affected. These findings may have implications for employers and policy makers, and the authors write there could be a wave of health challenges stemming from the loss of social and economic support.

There were racial differences in age group distribution and familial structure that led to slight differences in the estimated multipliers. The overall bereavement multiplier for any type of family member out of those mentioned above was 8.86 for white people and 9.18 for Black people. For both groups combined, it was 8.91, meaning that if we hit 1 million coronavirus deaths in the U.S. that about 9 million people could be bereaved.

The paper includes a table with the overall multiplier and multipliers for type of kin such as grandparent, parent, sibling, spouse and child. For example, for the modeled population including white and Black people, for one grandparent lost there would be about 4.01 grandchildren left behind to grieve them. For one parent lost, there would be 2.15 children grieving that loss.

The losses may have near term implications, especially for children, and long ranging ripple effects on mental health. “The loss of a parent from a dependent child’s perspective can drastically change the course of their life and is considered an adverse childhood event,” writes Jason Nagata, who is an assistant professor of Pediatrics in the Division of Adolescent and Young Adult Medicine at the University of California San Francisco, in an email to Changing America. “It is important for teachers and health care providers to understand the massive impact of these family losses particularly for children.”

The study authors focus on these specific relationships, but there are also others like aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that would widen the scope of the loss. The study only models two racial groups, whereas future studies could include more. The multiplier is only one tool to help understand the potential extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. “While it is important to estimate these numbers at a population level, the individual stories, experiences, and losses associated with bereavement cannot fully be captured by numbers,” writes Nagata. “Each of the nine family members may grieve in different ways and each loss is unique.”

People who lost loved ones early on in the pandemic may have had to say goodbye via video call, the mental health and bereavement impacts of which we have yet to explore. “When something tragic happens, we often replay in our minds over and over again. What happened and maybe if I had done this differently, or maybe if this person had done this differently,” says licensed psychologist Marsha Brown. It’s important to be thinking about all the impacts on a person’s psychological functioning, she continues.

Nagata offers thoughts on dealing with a COVID death: “After the loss of a loved one, grieving is natural. Family, friends, and support groups can help with coping. It is important to remember to eat and get rest while grieving. If the loss seems too much to bear, people can seek professional help. They can check in with their primary care provider or seek mental health support.”

For people who have not lost someone close to them but know people who have, Brown says we can be more aware and conscious of our words. Especially at a time when people are returning to “normal” life and mandates are lifting, they can try to put themselves in someone else’s shoes and imagine what it may be like for someone who is still grieving a loss.

