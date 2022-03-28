A third of Americans say pandemic had ‘very negative effect’ on children’s mental health

Story at a glance A third of respondents across the four regions of the U.S. were nearly uniform in their response that the pandemic’s impact has been “very negative.”

Nealy one-third of Americans believe the coronavirus pandemic has had a “very negative effect” on children’s mental health.

Thirty-two percent of U.S. adults in a YouGov poll released Monday said the pandemic had a “very negative effect” on children’s mental health, while another 39 percent said the pandemic’s mental toll on kids was “somewhat negative.”

A third of respondents across the four regions of the U.S. were nearly uniform in their response that the pandemic’s impact has been “very negative,” but there was a noticeable difference between major political ideologies. Around 41 percent of Republicans agreed with the statement, compared to 25 percent of Democrats who said the same.

The new polling follows recent survey data that shows a quarter of adolescent children between the ages of 11 and 18 had seen a mental health specialist over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The findings are based on a nationally representative report from the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital National Poll on Children’s Health alongside the Children’s Hospital Association, and derived from survey responses of 1,201 parents of children ages 11 to 18 surveyed in October 2021.

Gary L. Freed, Mott Poll co-director and pediatrician, cautioned that the rise in mental health disorders, including depression and anxiety, predated the pandemic.

“The pandemic caused significant stress and social disruption for kids that likely exacerbated these problems, as we’re seeing a growing number of young people face mental health concerns,” Freed said in a news release. “This places a heavier burden on parents, health providers and other trusted adults in their lives to be aware of potential warning signs.”

A coalition of pediatric care groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Children’s Hospital Association, declared children’s mental health a public health crisis last fall.

Data collected between March and October 2020 showed emergency room visits for mental health emergencies among children ages 5-11 increased by 24 percent and by 31 percent for children ages 12 to 17.

