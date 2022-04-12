Few Americans now describe COVID as crisis: poll

Story at a glance The Axios/Ipsos poll was conducted from April 8 to 11 and measured the responses of 1,014 adults as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths declined across the country. Less than 10 percent of American adults view the coronavirus pandemic as a “serious problem” in the U.S. The survey also reveals a return to normal, showing Americans are again engaging in pre-pandemic activities.

Less than 10 percent of American adults view the coronavirus pandemic as a “serious problem” in the U.S., according to a new poll.

The Axios/Ipsos poll was conducted from April 8 to 11 and measured the responses of 1,014 adults as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths declined across the country.

More than 70 percent of respondents said the pandemic presents a problem, albeit a manageable one, while 17 percent say it’s not a problem at all.

The survey also reveals a return to normal, showing Americans are again engaging in pre-pandemic activities. Around 65 percent of poll participants reported visiting a friend in the previous week.

A surge in interactions also coincides with fewer COVID-19 related restrictions, like universal mask mandates both in public and in the workplace. The number of people experiencing mask requirements in public places has dropped by 12 percentage points in the past month, down to 15 percent while only 22 percent of employed adults said they are required to wear masks on the job – down 17 percent from the previous month.

Americans’ overall support of mask mandates has likewise fallen. At the beginning of the year, 67 percent of the nation supported government required facial coverings. Now, around 44 percent agree with the mandates.

Despite a decline in hospitalization and deaths, there has been a documented uptick in positive COVID-19 tests, leading some cities to reevaluate indoor mask requirements.

The city of Philadelphia announced Monday it will reinstate its indoor mask mandate in public spaces such as schools, businesses, childcare settings, restaurants and government buildings. Philadelphia Public Health reported Monday the city is averaging 142 new cases per day.

