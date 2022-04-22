The safest states in the US during the pandemic, according to WalletHub

Story at a glance WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., along five metrics to determine the safest states during the coronavirus pandemic. Maryland, South Dakota and California took the top three spots. Nevada was ranked the least safe state.

As most pandemic-era restrictions have been rolled back across the country, a new report is detailing how some states managed to stay safer than others during the public health crisis.

WalletHub compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C. along five metrics — vaccinations, rate of positive tests, hospitalizations, death rate and transmission rate — to determine which states were the safest during the coronavirus pandemic.

Five states and Washington, D.C., tied for the highest vaccination rate. Meanwhile, D.C. had the lowest rate of COVID-19-related deaths — followed by Alabama and Florida.

But overall, Maryland was ranked as the safest state during the pandemic and South Dakota and California rounded out the top three.

Nevada was ranked the least safe state, followed by West Virginia, which had one of the highest death rates, and Oklahoma.

Experts listed vaccination among the most important individual measures Americans can take to continue keeping their communities safe. Current data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that 66 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Yet there are other actions one can take to mitigate community spread, including masking up when feeling ill, experts said.

“Please do not be reckless. If you have any symptoms that overlap with respiratory illness, please stay home; or if you absolutely must go out, wear a well-fitting mask over your nose and mouth and do not take it off,” Amy Peak, chair of the Health Science Department at Butler University told WalletHub.

Peak also cautioned that COVID-19 could be here to stay and will continue to mutate, adding that “viruses have one mission – to live. They are smart. They are sneaky.”

Here are the top 10 safest places in the U.S. during the pandemic.

1. Maryland

2. South Dakota

3. California

4. District of Columbia

5. Hawaii

6. Rhode Island

7. Pennsylvania

8. Utah

9. Massachusetts

10. North Carolina

