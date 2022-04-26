BA.2 subvariants dominate cases in New York, rising across country

Story at a glance New York State is seeing the emergence of two BA.2 omicron sublineages. One of the lineages, BA.2.12.1, is also rising across the country. Scientists will keep an eye on the activity of the subvariants.

The omicron wave of the coronavirus has largely subsided in many parts of the U.S. Overall cases dipped but have increased modestly due to the BA.2 variant of omicron. Now, New York State officials report two subvariants of the BA.2 omicron variant are responsible for most new cases.

The officials estimate that the subvariants, BA.2.12 and BA.2.12.1, have a 23 to 27 percent growth advantage over the original BA.2 variant, meaning that they may be spreading at a faster rate and may be highly contagious.

BA.2.12.1 was first detected in the U.S. in January but did not begin increasing until early March, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most of the cases have been in Region 2 as designated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which includes New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. It is now present in all regions in the country.

As of April 23, BA.2.12.1 makes up 28.7 percent of cases nationwide, up from 19.4 percent the week before, according to the CDC. In the HHS Region 2, BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 are the main variants that are spreading. The original BA.1 omicron variant now only accounts for less than 1 percent of cases. The BA.2 omicron variant and BA.2.12 are lumped together in the CDC data and make up about 40 percent of cases, down from 52 percent the week before. And BA.2.12.1 is at about 58 percent of cases in the region, up from 44.8 percent the week before.

The new subvariant BA.2.12.1 is increasing in proportion everywhere in New York State, but especially in a few regions. In Central New York, BA.2.12.1 makes up 77 percent of cases, according to data from the GISAID database. It also accounts for nearly 60 percent of cases in the Finger Lakes region. For Central New York, there is a seven-day average of about 36 positive cases reported per 100,000 people, according to the state website. Test positivity rate is 11.8 percent for a seven-day average, while the statewide positivity rate is 6.9 percent.

While the emergence of the subvariants is something to keep watching, it may not necessarily be cause for alarm. Health officials in NY state said that “there is no evidence of increased disease severity by these subvariants” and that they are closely monitoring for any changes. “While these subvariants are new, the tools to combat them are not,” says NY State Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett in a statement. “These tools will work if we each use them: get fully vaccinated and boosted, test following exposure, symptoms, or travel, consider wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, and consult with your healthcare provider about treatment if you test positive.”