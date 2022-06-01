Most men think they are healthier than others, survey finds

Story at a glance The survey found that 65 percent of men believe they are generally healthier than others. Nearly a third think they do not need annual health screenings. Mayo Clinic recommends annual screenings for men aged 50 and over and once every three to five years for men under 50 despite personal feelings of health and wellness.

Most men believe they are naturally healthier than other men while nearly a third think they do not need annual health screenings, according to a new survey.

The Harris Poll, conducted from May 9-11 on behalf of Orlando Health, found that 65 percent of men believe they are generally healthier than others – which experts say is impossible.

“It is statistically impossible for the majority of men to be healthier than the majority of men,” Thomas Kelley, family medicine specialist at Orlando Health Physician Associates, said in a news release.

Kelley added that despite one’s personal feelings about their physical health, men should seek out annual screenings to prevent the onset of serious illness that could otherwise go unnoticed.

“Even if you think you’re healthy and you’re not experiencing any symptoms, there can be developing issues that often go unnoticed and can also be life-threatening if left unchecked. Some of those include rising blood pressure that can be a ticking time bomb for a heart attack or stroke, as well as colon cancer, which is one of the most deadly yet preventable cancers that exist.”

The survey also found around 38 percent of men polled seek medical advice from social media while the same number said they focus on the health needs of their pet more than their own. These findings, Kelley said, may be directly related to trust.

“One of the big things that makes it less scary is having that great relationship with a primary care physician, and most men find the process to be easier than they thought,” Kelley said. “It takes about half an hour and by the end of the appointment you have the big picture about where you stand, what you’re at risk for and what you need to do for your health in the future.”

A separate survey conducted by the Cleveland Clinic in 2019 found that nearly 72 percent of men would rather do household chores than visit the doctor. Meanwhile, only half of men polled said they considered an annual health screening “a regular part of taking care of themselves.”

Mayo Clinic recommends annual screenings for men aged 50 and over and once every three to five years for men under 50 despite personal feelings of health and wellness.

