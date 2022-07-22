Remote workers spend about 13 hours staring at screens each day: survey

Story at a glance The survey, which was conducted online by All About Vision, found total screen time for remote workers eclipses their on-site peers by more than two hours. More than two-thirds said the increase in viewing time led to new vision issues, while around 28 percent of those surveyed said they felt they were unable to take sufficient breaks. The site surveyed 1,000 Americans, 33.53 percent worked a hybrid schedule; 33.23 percent worked on-site, and 33.23 percent worked remotely.

Employees working from home spend an average of 13 hours daily staring at screens, according to a new survey.

The survey, which was conducted online by All About Vision, found total screen time for remote workers eclipses their on-site peers by more than two hours.

Broken down by medium, those who work from home are engaged with their computer screens for approximately 6 hours and 43 minutes, scrolling through their phones or perusing social media for 3 hours and 21 minutes and watching television for 2 hours and 54 minutes.

Additional screen time led remote employees to leave shifts early and take more time off due to the strain on their eyes, according to the survey. More than two-thirds said the increase in viewing time led to new vision issues, while around 28 percent of those surveyed said they felt they were unable to take sufficient breaks.

Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed said they have seen an eye doctor over the past two years, 45 percent of whom noted they needed new prescription glasses.

The site recommended a few ways to mitigate the damage caused by staring at screens, including taking frequent breaks, limiting screen time by working on tasks that don’t require them and using blue light blocking glasses.

The site surveyed 1,000 Americans, 33.53 percent worked a hybrid schedule; 33.23 percent worked on-site, and 33.23 percent worked remotely.

A separate survey shows that working from home might also have its benefits. Eagle Hill Consulting’s 2022 Performance Management and Feedback survey, conducted May 10-12 by Ipsos, found that half of employees working from home believed their job performance had improved.

“Employees have been telling us for years that they want more flexibility and the ability to work remotely,” Eagle Hill Consulting President and CEO Melissa Jezior said in a release.

“The pandemic forced the issue for employers, and now a large share of remote and hybrid employees indicate that their performance has improved, more so than in-person workers.”

