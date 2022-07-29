About 1 in 5 Americans concerned about contracting monkeypox, poll finds

Story at a glance A new survey reveals Americans are growing concerned about the risks of the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox is considered rare but has been spreading rapidly, with about 5,000 cases identified in the U.S. The virus’ symptoms include fever, headache and rash that can look like pimples or blisters that develop all over the body.

The new monkeypox virus is threatening the U.S. and more and more Americans are worried they’ll contract it — that’s in addition to spending the last two years battling COVID-19.

One in three Americans worry about catching COVID-19 in the next three months, while 1 in 5 are also concerned about contracting monkeypox, according to a new survey by the Annenberg Public Policy Center.

Monkeypox was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO) on July 23 and so far, it’s been identified in 75 countries — with nearly 5,000 cases reported in the U.S.

That’s worrying many, as monkeypox is considered a rare disease that’s from the same family of viruses as smallpox. Its symptoms include fever, headache and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body.

The rash usually heals, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says the illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

At least 80 percent of people surveyed by Annenberg said they had seen, read or heard something about monkeypox in the past month but nearly half, at 48 percent, said they were unsure whether the virus was less contagious than COVID-19.

Two-thirds of respondents either weren’t sure or don’t believe there is a vaccine for monkeypox either.

According to the CDC, monkeypox spreads in a variety of ways, including through direct contact with infectious rash, scabs or bodily fluid. It can also spread through prolonged, face-to-face contact or during intimate physical contact — like kissing, cuddling or sex.

Pregnant people can also spread monkeypox to their fetus.

Monkeypox patients can spread their symptoms from the start of infection until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.

There is a vaccine available for monkeypox, but it’s only recommended for people who have been in close contact with someone who has the virus or people who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

It’s also recommended for people who had multiple sexual partners in the past two weeks in an area with known monkeypox.

When comparing monkeypox and COVID-19, the CDC says monkeypox is “completely different” and that it, “is not known to linger in the air and is not transmitted during short periods of shared airspace.”

There is also no evidence that suggests having COVID-19 increases the risk of contracting monkeypox.

Notably, Annenberg’s survey found that 33 percent of respondents believe the CDC advises that men who have sex with men are at a higher risk of infection with monkeypox while 66 percent said that statement was false or that they didn’t know.

The WHO has said that cases of monkeypox outside of Africa have been mainly among men having sex with men — while cautioning there is no evidence to suggest the virus will remain confined within those groups.

In a statement, WHO said, “it is important to note that anyone who has close contact with someone who is infectious can catch monkeypox, regardless of their sexual orientation. It is wrong to stigmatize anyone.”