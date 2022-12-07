Lidl recalls Advent calendar due to possible salmonella contamination

Story at a glance

Lidl is voluntarily recalling its “8.4 oz Favorina branded Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling).”

The recalled Advent calendars were sold at Lidl from Oct. 12, 2022 until Dec. 5, 2022, have a “Best if Used By” year of 2023, and have a barcode of 4056489516965.

Lidl said in a statement that if you bought a recalled item, you should not eat it, and should return it to a Lidl store for a full refund.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Advent calendar is being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said.

Lidl is voluntarily recalling its “8.4 oz Favorina branded Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling).”

Salmonella can cause serious and, at times, deadly infections in “young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the FDA.

Some symptoms of having a salmonella infection are fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The FDA also said that in rare cases, a salmonella infection “can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.”

The recalled Advent calendars were sold at Lidl from Oct. 12, 2022 until Dec. 5, 2022, have a “Best if Used By” year of 2023, and have a barcode of 4056489516965, according to a release.

Lidl said in a statement that if you bought a recalled item, you should not eat it, and should return it to a Lidl store for a full refund.

Lidl US said it has not received any reports of illness. If you have questions about this recall, you can call Lidl US customer care at 1-844-747-5435.