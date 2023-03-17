Trader Joe’s fruit product recalled, potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A

Story at a glance

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend with a “best by” date of 4/25/24, 5/12/24, 5/23/24, 5/30/24 and 6/7/24 could potentially be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Trader Joe’s said all of that product and those potentially affected have been removed from the shelves and “destroyed.”

As of Thursday, no illnesses have been reported, the company said.

(KRON) – A Trader Joe's fruit product has been recalled over hepatitis concerns, the company said in an email to its customers.

Organic Tropical Fruit Blend product package (Trader Joe’s)

Trader Joe’s said all of that product and those potentially affected have been removed from the shelves and “destroyed.” As of Thursday, no illnesses have been reported, the company said.

Those who have purchased any Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend products are advised not to eat them. Customers are urged to throw the product away or return it to a Trader Joe’s location for a full refund, according to the email.

The product has a SKU# of 51191.

Hepatitis A, which typically occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or beverage, is a contagious virus that can lead to liver disease. Mild cases can last a few weeks while severe cases can last several months, according to the FDA. In individuals with pre-existing health conditions or weakened immune systems, hepatitis A can progress to liver failure and death. In most cases, though, the FDA says individuals typically recover completely within one to two weeks.

Nexstar’s Julianna Russ and Addy Bink contributed to this report.

