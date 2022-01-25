Internships

Thank you for your interest in interning at The Hill.

The Hill has an active internship program that covers our editorial and production departments. At The Hill, we believe strongly that an internship is what an intern makes of it. We reward initiative and judge on merit. Interns have an opportunity equal to anyone else in getting their content published.

EDITORIAL

An editorial Hill internship will include intense exposure to national politics and Congress. Interns will experience a fast pace and deadline pressure.

The Hill publishes its newspaper three times a week when both chambers of Congress are in session and once a week the rest of the year.

Interns for The Hill have broken major stories, receiving widespread recognition. Their work has appeared on The Hill website and in print.

Duties: Editorial intern duties consist primarily of writing and reporting. Interns also assist reporters and frequently get assignments that take them to the Capitol and the halls of Congress. Interns have some clerical duties, including assisting at events hosted by The Hill, couriering material to and from Capitol Hill and assisting reporters with fact-checking and transcribing.





CREATIVE

The Hill has a creative department covering video, digital and print. We currently have openings in the photography department.

PHOTOGRAPHY: The Hill’s photo intern can be expected to produce photos for print and digital stories both on and off Capitol Hill. Some digital asset media organization will also be a part of the intern responsibilities. Proficiency with basic camera operation required as well as Photoshop and Lightroom.





BASIC INFORMATION



The Hill accommodates academic schedules and interns do not have to be present all five days or can work partial days. But they must be able to work at least three days a week.



The Hill does not have a dress code, but regular business attire is required as interns could be required to go to Capitol Hill at any moment. Mature, businesslike behavior is expected in the workplace. Like all staff, interns are expected to fulfill any and all assignments given to them.



Directions: The Hill’s offices are located at 1625 K Street NW, Suite 900. The Capitol is a quick subway ride away. Parking near the newsroom is scarce and very expensive. Nearby commercial lots usually fill by 11 a.m. On-street parking is available, but only between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and meter enforcement is very strict. The offices are very close to the Farragut West or Farragut North Metro stations.



Terms and Conditions

Interns are paid $16.10/hour, the minimum wage for the District of Columbia.

Interns are entirely responsible for their own lodging and travel. The Hill assumes no responsibility and cannot compensate any outside expenses connected with an internship. However, we will cover in-town travel expenses for work assignments.

The Hill assumes no liability and accepts no responsibility for intern behavior outside the workplace.



To Apply

We strongly recommend that applicants familiarize themselves with The Hill before applying.

If you are interested in applying for an Editorial Internship, please email associate editors Colin Meyn at cmeyn@thehill.com and Rema Rahman at rrahman@thehill.com with the subject line “Internship.”

If you are interested in applying for a Creative Internship, please email Photo Editor Greg Nash at gnash@thehill.com with the subject line “Internship.” If you have a portfolio or samples of your work, please send them as well.



Be sure to include:

1. The semester for which you’re applying.

2. The beginning and ending dates of your internship.

3. The days of the week you’re available.

4. The hours you are available.

5. A resume, cover letter and information on any academic programs in Washington you are participating in.

The application deadlines are:

November 15 for the spring semester (January-May). Decisions will be made by November 30.

March 15 for the summer semester (May-August). Decisions will be made by March 31.

July 15 for the fall semester (September-December). Decisions will be made by July 31.