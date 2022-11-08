Skip to content
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Close search form
News
Senate
House
Administration
Campaign
Regulation
Business
Media
Briefing Room
Latino
Morning Report
12:30 Report
State Watch
In The Know
Sunday Talk Shows
People in the News
Print Edition
Policy
Defense
Energy & Environment
Finance
Healthcare
Technology
Transportation
International
Cybersecurity
National Security
Sustainability
Opinion
Columnists
Congress Blog
All Contributors
Campaign
Civil Rights
Criminal Justice
Cybersecurity
Education
Energy and Environment
Finance
Healthcare
Immigration
International
Judiciary
National Security
Technology
White House
Submit Opinion Content
Events
Upcoming Events
About
Jobs
The Hill Jobs
National Jobs
Newsletters
THE HILL TV
Changing America
Respect
Sustainability
Enrichment
Resilience
Well-Being
Sign up to our latest Newsletter
Sign Up
Search
Search
trending:
Abortion
Jan. 6 hearings
Joe Biden
sponsored:
Policy Minute
Dried Up
All Latest Dried Up News
/
Energy & Environment
DRIED UP: Lakes Mead and Powell are at the epicenter of the biggest Western drought in history
Energy & Environment
/
8 hours ago
by
Zack Budryk
08/11/22 5:30 AM ET
Energy & Environment
Seven stats that explain the West’s epic drought
Energy & Environment
/
8 hours ago
by
Zack Budryk
08/11/22 5:30 AM ET
<<
Page 1
>>
Most Popular
DRIED UP: Lakes Mead and Powell are ...
10 House Republicans impeached Trump. ...
Beto O’Rourke snaps at heckler over ...
GOP scrambles to unify as ‘red ...
FBI: Armed subject tried to breach ...
Pro-Trump backlash to FBI search ...
What is the new Langya virus that has ...
Biden approval rating jumps to its ...
A series of unfortunate events plague ...
CDC official: Several hundred polio ...
Are COVID-19 rapid tests working ...
Here’s what’s in the Inflation ...
Why the WHO is renaming monkeypox
Mulvaney says he never saw ...
The Memo: Legal storms engulf Trump
Can Trump be disqualified from ...
FBI’s Wray denounces threats ...
Bolton on criticism of FBI after ...
Load more
Video
The evolving legal landscape of state abortion access
Video
Watch live: Karine Jean-Pierre holds press briefing
Video
Watch live: President Biden signs NATO ratification documents for Finland and Sweden
Video
Watch live: Biden signs CHIPS and Science Act into law
Video
Watch live: CPAC Day 3 in Texas
Video
See all Video