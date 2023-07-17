Trump gloats over big win in Turning Point USA straw poll 

Former President Trump gloated over his big win in Sunday’s Turning Point USA straw poll, calling the results a “blowout.”

“Just heard that I (WE!) won the big Turning Point Straw Poll in a BLOWOUT, getting 85.7% of the Vote,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Ron DeSanctimonious came in a solid 3rd with 4.3%, Vivek got 2%, and Sloppy Chris Christie, as usual, got a big, fat, ZERO!” the former president added. “Turning Point put on a GREAT event in West Palm Beach, setting all kinds of records, including in attendance!”

The Turning Point straw poll showed Trump garnering more than 85 percent support among attendees of the conservative group’s event. Michigan businessman Perry Johnson (R), who announced his long-shot bid for the White House in March, followed with nearly 8 percent.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) came in third place with 4.3 percent support and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had 2 percent. Other GOP presidential candidates, including Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), registered 0.0 percent support, according to the poll.

When asked who their second choice for president would be, Ramaswamy topped the poll with about 51 percent support, followed by Trump with about 21 percent. DeSantis received about 13 percent and Scott received nearly 6 percent. No other candidate had more than 5 percent support.

Organizers noted that attendees were asked not to list their first choice candidate as also their second choice candidate, but that some Trump supporters listed him as both anyway.

Also, more than 30 percent of attendees said that former Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who repeatedly denied the results of her election, should be the vice president. Twenty-four percent said Rep. Bryon Donalds (R-Fla) should be vice president and nearly 23 percent picked Ramaswamy.

GOP hopefuls including Trump, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) also spoke at the event the weekend.