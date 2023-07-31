trending:

DeSantis campaign dubs Susan B. Anthony List a ‘DC interest group’ 

by Lauren Sforza - 07/31/23 5:45 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa’s 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The DeSantis campaign labeled Susan B. Anthony List, a conservative anti-abortion organization, as a D.C. interest group after the organization blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for his stance on abortion.

“He does not kowtow to D.C. interest groups,” Bryan Griffin, press secretary for DeSantis, said in a statement. “This unjustified attack on him is another example of the D.C. political games that have seen conservatives falter in Washington while Governor DeSantis has produced unmatched conservative victories in Florida.”

The president of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America group said that DeSantis should be the “National Defender of Life” in a statement Monday.

“A pro-life president has a duty to protect the lives of all Americans,” Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement.

“Gov. DeSantis’s dismissal of this task is unacceptable to prolife voters. A consensus is already formed. Intensity for it is palpable and measurable,” Dannenfelser continued.

DeSantis, a GOP presidential candidate, signed a six-week abortion ban for Florida in April, a change from Florida’s prior ban on abortions after 15 weeks. Since then, he has dodged questions on whether he would sign a six-week federal ban on abortion if elected to the White House.

“I’m going to be a leader with the bully pulpit to help local communities and states advance the cause of life, but I really believe right now in our society, it’s really a bottom-up movement and that’s where we’ve had most success,” DeSantis said in an interview with Megyn Kelly on Friday.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary abortion DeSantis campaign Megyn Kelly Ron DeSantis Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

