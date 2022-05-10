trending:

Advancing America’s Economy

Sponsor: American Bankers Association - 05/10/22 1:06 PM ET
History is full of big moments that have changed America’s economic landscape. More recently, the coronavirus pandemic has challenged the economy with supply chain bottlenecks, labor shortages and inflation. And the Russian invasion of Ukraine has created uncertainty across the globe and led to high gas prices at home.

As the Federal Reserve takes steps to slow inflation, what can manufacturers and consumers expect to see over the next year? Is the threat of recession real? 

The Hill will check the pulse of the economy with lawmakers, economists, regulators and business leaders to dissect the state of American industry and entrepreneurship all the while innovating and maintaining healthy global market competition.

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

  • Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Chairman, Senate Banking Committee
  • Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC), Ranking Member, House Financial Services Committee
  • Jason Furman, Aetna Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
  • Michael Gronager, Co-Founder and CEO, Chainalysis

Additional speakers to be announced.

  • Rob Nichols, President & CEO, American Bankers Association

  • Sylvan Lane, Finance & Economic Policy Reporter, The Hill

