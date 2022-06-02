Chronic Kidney Disease: Forging Patient Centered Solutions

1 in 3 American adults are at risk for developing Chronic Kidney Disease during their lifetime, a devastating condition currently affecting an estimated 37 million Americans. 15% of adults are estimated to have CKD, but 90% do not know they have it. Racial and ethnic minority populations in the U.S. shoulder a disproportionate burden of both CKD risk and negative outcomes.

What obstacles stand in the way of timely diagnosis? Conversations around treatment often focus on dialysis and transplant, but are there additional options? How do we ensure easy access to all available treatment options for those suffering and at risk for CKD? And how can we address devastating disparities?

The Hill will convene physicians, patient advocates, and health equity experts for an important conversation on treating chronic kidney disease.

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

Tom Duvall , Division Director, Division of Special Populations and Projects, Seamless Care Models Group

Susan Quaggin, MD, FASN, President, American Society of Nephrology

Elena Rios, MD, MSPH, FACP, President and CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association

Additional speakers to be announced.

Sponsor Perspective:

Moderator:

Bob Cusack, Editor-in-Chief, The Hill

