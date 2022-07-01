Latina Leaders Summit

Latinas are a growing share of both the U.S. workforce and the electorate and integral members of American political, economic, and cultural life. Yet, significant biases and structural barriers persist – holding back progress for Latinas across the nation.

This July, join The Hill for a discussion on Latina empowerment and building equal spaces and representation across all sectors.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

SPEAKERS:

Adassa , American urban reggaeton singer

, American urban reggaeton singer Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan (D-CA), First Vice Chair, Congressional Hispanic Caucus

(D-CA), First Vice Chair, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Monica Gonzalez , Founder, Gonzo Soccer & Leadership Academy

, Founder, Gonzo Soccer & Leadership Academy María Teresa Kumar , Founding President and CEO, Voto Latino

, Founding President and CEO, Voto Latino Yvett Merino , Producer, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Producer ‘Encanto’

, Producer, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Producer ‘Encanto’ Dr. Anna Maria Nápoles , Scientific Director, National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, NIH

, Scientific Director, National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, NIH Ramona Ortega, Founder & CEO, My Money My Future

Additional speakers to be announced.

SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE:

Monica Gil, EVP, Administrative and Marketing Officer, Telemundo

MODERATORS:

Rafael Bernal , Reporter, The Hill

, Reporter, The Hill Lex Jaurez, Washington Correspondent, WDVM 25

Join the conversation! Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHill

Sponsored Content Message

Sponsored Content Message