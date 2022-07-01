trending:

Past Event

Latina Leaders Summit

Sponsored by: Telemundo - 07/01/22 10:16 PM ET
Latinas are a growing share of both the U.S. workforce and the electorate and integral members of American political, economic, and cultural life. Yet, significant biases and structural barriers persist – holding back progress for Latinas across the nation.

This July, join The Hill for a discussion on Latina empowerment and building equal spaces and representation across all sectors. 

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

SPEAKERS:

  • Adassa, American urban reggaeton singer
  • Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan (D-CA), First Vice Chair, Congressional Hispanic Caucus
  • Monica Gonzalez, Founder, Gonzo Soccer & Leadership Academy
  • María Teresa Kumar, Founding President and CEO, Voto Latino
  • Yvett Merino, Producer, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Producer ‘Encanto’
  • Dr. Anna Maria Nápoles, Scientific Director, National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, NIH
  • Ramona Ortega, Founder & CEO, My Money My Future 

Additional speakers to be announced.

SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE:

  • Monica Gil, EVP, Administrative and Marketing Officer, Telemundo

MODERATORS:

  • Rafael Bernal, Reporter, The Hill
  • Lex Jaurez, Washington Correspondent, WDVM 25

