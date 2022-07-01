Latina Leaders Summit
Latinas are a growing share of both the U.S. workforce and the electorate and integral members of American political, economic, and cultural life. Yet, significant biases and structural barriers persist – holding back progress for Latinas across the nation.
This July, join The Hill for a discussion on Latina empowerment and building equal spaces and representation across all sectors.
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT
SPEAKERS:
- Adassa, American urban reggaeton singer
- Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragan (D-CA), First Vice Chair, Congressional Hispanic Caucus
- Monica Gonzalez, Founder, Gonzo Soccer & Leadership Academy
- María Teresa Kumar, Founding President and CEO, Voto Latino
- Yvett Merino, Producer, Walt Disney Animation Studios; Producer ‘Encanto’
- Dr. Anna Maria Nápoles, Scientific Director, National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities, NIH
- Ramona Ortega, Founder & CEO, My Money My Future
Additional speakers to be announced.
SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE:
- Monica Gil, EVP, Administrative and Marketing Officer, Telemundo
MODERATORS:
- Rafael Bernal, Reporter, The Hill
- Lex Jaurez, Washington Correspondent, WDVM 25
