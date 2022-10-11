trending:

Health Care Innovations: The Next Big Breakthrough

TheHill.com - 10/11/22 4:00 PM ET
In the United States today, many still have limited access to quality health care, all while pandemics and the ramifications of a warming planet present additional health threats. In these challenging times, how might innovation pave the way to a more equitable and sustainable health care system? 


What creative avenues can expand access to care? How might technology address future health threats?  What treatments and cures are on the horizon and how might new therapeutics improve quality of life?


The Hill will highlight and demystify the latest health care breakthroughs through discussions with policymakers and leading health innovators.

Tuesday, October 25th, 2022
1:00 – 3:00 PM ET 
Virtual Event

  • Dr. Danielle Carnival, Cancer Moonshot Coordinator, The White House
  • Dr. Karina Davidson, Director of the Institute of Health Systems, Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research
  • Dr. Ethan Dmitrovsky, Director, Frederick National Laboratory & President, Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.
  • Dr. Dora Hughes, Chief Medical Officer, Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation
  • David J. Skorton, President and CEO, Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC)

  • Stephen P. MacMillan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hologic
  • Julie Khani, Vice President, Government Affairs, Hologic
  • Mia Keeys, Director, Government Affairs, Hologic

  • Steve Scully, Contributing Editor, The Hill

At Hologic, we’re empowering people to live healthier lives everywhere, every day with our innovative technology, designed to detect, diagnose and treat illnesses and other health conditions earlier and more effectively. As the nation’s leader in breast and cervical cancer screening and minimally invasive uterine surgical technology, we are committed to expanding preventive health screening and reducing barriers to health access for all women. Learn how at Hologic.com/WellWoman.

