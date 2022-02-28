trending:

The Future of Education

Sponsor: Collaborative for Student Success - 02/28/22 4:00 PM ET
After two years of virtual and hybrid learning, many students are still playing catch up. During this time, the federal government has provided billions of dollars in relief funds to school districts across the country.

How have state education officials been using these funds to advance education and combat learning loss? Can initiatives that show promise be replicated? How can equity issues be tackled? And how do we ensure every child has access to quality education today and tomorrow? 

Thursday, March 17, 2022
1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT 


Speakers: 

  • Dr. Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Education
  • Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Member, Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions
  • Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Member, Education & Labor Committee
  • Jared Polis, Governor, Colorado
  • Chris Sununu, Governor, New Hampshire
  • Dr. Bernard Harris, CEO, National Math & Science Initiative
  • Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent, Atlanta Public Schools
  • Dr. Margaret Honey, President and CEO, NY Hall of Science
  • Lindsay E. Jones, Esq., CEO, CAST
  • Dr. Stephen Pruitt, President, Southern Regional Education Board
  • Autumn Rivera, 2022 Colorado Teacher of the Year
  • Charlene Russell-Tucker, Commissioner of Education, Connecticut
  • Rey Saldaña, President and CEO, Communities in Schools

  • Jim Cowen, Executive Director, Collaborative for Student Success


  • Steve Clemons, Editor-at-Large, The Hill

The Collaborative for Student Success, the Center on Reinventing Public Education (CRPE) and the Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University are leading an effort to identify innovative education practices being implemented in states and districts using federal recovery funding.

Our platform — the EduRecoveryHub — identifies strong practices in recovery across a variety of school community needs. These include promising approaches for accelerating student learning, supporting educators and families, and improving facilities and technology. 

Our mission is to lift up and focus attention on practices that have the potential to help schools recover stronger so that all students benefit.

