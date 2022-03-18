Future of Defense Summit

BAND ONE

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shifted the national security landscape both at home and abroad. Defending America and our allies will require a multi-level, comprehensive approach.

What are the Pentagon’s top priorities today and how are they planning to meet future needs? And what emerging technologies and innovations are most vital to securing our strategic priorities, both physical and digital?

The Hill will convene leading defense officials, policymakers, and experts for a focused discussion on America’s new baseline for its defense needs.

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

1:00PM ET/10:00AM PT

Speakers:

Hon. James Clapper, Former Director of National Intelligence

Sec. Carlos Del Toro , Secretary of the Navy

Amb. Paula Dobriansky, Former Under Secretary of State for Global Affairs

Dr. Robert Gates, Former Secretary of Defense

Dr. Kathleen H. Hicks , Deputy Secretary of Defense

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) , Ranking Member, Armed Services Committee

Rexon Ryu , Managing Partner, The Asia Group

, Managing Partner, The Asia Group Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) , Chairman, Armed Services Committee

Dr. Stefanie Tompkins , Director, DARPA

Sec. Christine Wormuth, Secretary of the Army

Sponsor Perspective:

Wesley D. Kremer, President, Raytheon Missiles & Defense

Moderator:

Steve Clemons, Editor-at-Large, The Hill

SPONSOR: