The Hill’s events are an extension of our newsroom. We bring our in-depth, news-breaking editorial coverage to the live events stage by engaging opinion leaders and decision-makers in Washington, and across the country, to tackle the most pressing policy and politics issues of our time.

Thought Leadership

Taking an event from idea to execution, our team builds a compelling program on timely topics featuring top-level federal, state and local officials, private industry leaders and subject experts. Every event delivers a 360-degree view of relevant perspectives on the topic. All discussions are moderated by The Hill’s editorial staff who bring to our events their reporting experience and expertise on a wide range of topics, including:

  • Health
  • Economy
  • Technology
  • Energy & Environment
  • Infrastructure
  • Education
  • Trade

The live event experience can be produced through various formats and opportunities, such as:

  • Policy Briefings
  • Networking Receptions
  • Roundtable Dinners
  • Newsmaker Interviews

Visit our event page to see upcoming and past events.

For sponsorship opportunities:
Brittany Grant
Assoc. Publisher, The Hill
bgrant@thehill.com
202-628-8628

For other information and inquiries:
Niharika Acharya
Executive Director of Events, The Hill
nacharya@thehill.com
202-407-8029

