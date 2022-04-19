The Sustainability Imperative

Sustainability is not optional–it’s imperative.

Everyone has a role to play. On April 27 and 28, The Hill will host its second annual festival convening policy leaders and practitioners in the sustainability ecosystem. Each day will include multiple bands of programming across a spectrum of topics.

Wednesday, April 27th – Thursday, April 28th

Featuring

Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy

Secretary of Energy Shalanda H. Baker, Deputy Director for Energy Justice, DOE

Deputy Director for Energy Justice, DOE Rep. John Curtis (R-UT) , Member, Energy, Climate and Conservation Task Force; Founder, Conservative Climate Caucus

, Member, Energy, Climate and Conservation Task Force; Founder, Conservative Climate Caucus Brenda Mallory , Chair, Council on Environmental Quality

, Chair, Council on Environmental Quality Abhi Ramesh , CEO, Misfits Market

, CEO, Misfits Market Sigourney Weaver, Actress & Environmental Activist

and more

Moderators:

Bob Cusack, Editor-in-Chief, The Hill

Editor-in-Chief, The Hill Julia Manchester , Political Reporter, The Hill

, Political Reporter, The Hill Sharon Udasin, Sustainability Reporter, The Hill

