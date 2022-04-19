trending:

Upcoming Event

The Sustainability Imperative

Presented by: The Hill Events - 04/19/22 1:30 PM ET
The Sustainability Imperative
Sustainability is not optional–it’s imperative.

Everyone has a role to play. On April 27 and 28, The Hill will host its second annual festival convening policy leaders and practitioners in the sustainability ecosystem. Each day will include multiple bands of programming across a spectrum of topics.

Wednesday, April 27th – Thursday, April 28th

Featuring

  • Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy
  • Shalanda H. Baker, Deputy Director for Energy Justice, DOE
  • Rep. John Curtis (R-UT), Member, Energy, Climate and Conservation Task Force; Founder, Conservative Climate Caucus
  • Brenda Mallory, Chair, Council on Environmental Quality
  • Abhi Ramesh, CEO, Misfits Market
  • Sigourney Weaver, Actress & Environmental Activist

and more

To view the full schedule and lineup of speakers, click here.

Moderators:

  • Bob Cusack, Editor-in-Chief, The Hill
  • Julia Manchester, Political Reporter, The Hill
  • Sharon Udasin, Sustainability Reporter, The Hill

