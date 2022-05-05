Improving Rare Disease Diagnostics & Care

Of the 1 in 10 Americans living with a rare disease, only a small number of them receive a timely diagnosis. For many rare disease patients, the long journey to diagnosis remains one of the biggest challenges – jeopardizing health, time, and essential access to care and treatment.

What barriers stand in the way of rare disease patients receiving an accurate diagnosis and getting the support they need? What will it take to improve diagnostics for the rare disease community, and what funding and coordinated efforts can make a difference? How do we need to reshape the policy framework for rare disease in order to move the dial on enhanced diagnosis and treatment?

Join The Hill for a discussion on improving the diagnostic journey for the 30 million Americans living with rare disease.

Friday, May 13, 2022

12:30PM ET/9:30AM PT

Speakers:

Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO), Member, Energy & Commerce Committee; Member, Congressional Research and Development Caucus; Sponsor, Cures 2.0 Act

Member, Energy & Commerce Committee; Member, Congressional Research and Development Caucus; Sponsor, Cures 2.0 Act Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), Member, Rare Disease Congressional Caucus

Member, Rare Disease Congressional Caucus Juliet K. Choi , President & CEO, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum

, President & CEO, Asian & Pacific Islander American Health Forum Dr. Anne Pariser, Vice President, Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Alltrna; Former Director, Office of Rare Diseases Research, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences

Vice President, Medical and Regulatory Affairs, Alltrna; Former Director, Office of Rare Diseases Research, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences Joni Rutter, Ph.D , Acting Director, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, National Institutes of Health

, Acting Director, National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, National Institutes of Health Dr. Marshall Summar , Director, Rare Disease Institute, Children’s National Hospital

, Director, Rare Disease Institute, Children’s National Hospital Ashley Valentine , Co-Founder & President, Sick Cells

, Co-Founder & President, Sick Cells Staci White , Patient Advocate

, Patient Advocate Dr. Bradford Wilson, Co-Founder & Chief Scientific Officer, IndyGeneUS AI

Sponsor Perspective:

Tom Defay, Head of Diagnostics Strategy and Operations, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Head of Diagnostics Strategy and Operations, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Del Lebel, Head of US Government Affairs and Policy, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Moderator:

Steve Scully, Contributing Editor, The Hill

