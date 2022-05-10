Mental Health Summit

trending:

TheHill.com - 05/10/22 1:59 PM ET
The pandemic and its toll on the mental health of Americans is often described as a “dual crisis”. Advocates have called for increased access to mental health services and healthcare long before the pandemic highlighted the dire state of our nation’s mental health.

What is being done to address the mental health crisis in our country? What steps need to be taken to ensure easy access to mental health services become a standard? And how do we finally erase the stigma and put mental health and physical health on equal terms? 

During Mental Health Awareness Month, The Hill will be joined by scientists, practitioners, policy experts, advocates, and other community leaders to discuss policy recommendations that promote prevention and care for Americans experiencing mental illness.

Tuesday, May 17, 2022
1:00PM ET / 10:00AM PT

  • Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-CA), Sponsor, Strengthening Mental Health Supports for BIPOC Communities Act
  • Rep. John Katko (R-NY), Co-Chair, Mental Health Caucus
  • Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble, Psychologist & Founder, AAKOMA
  • Dr. Arthur Evans, Jr., CEO, American Psychological Association
  • Russ Glass, CEO, Headspace Health 
  • Dr. Joshua Gordon, Director, National Institute of Mental Health
  • Daphne Torres-Douglas, Vice President, Behavioral-Health Services, The Children’s Village

  • Bob Cusack, Editor-in-Chief, The Hill

