A record number of Americans are insured, with over 90 percent of people having some form of health insurance, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. Yet, many insured Americans remain vulnerable to significant medical expenses, including high premiums, out-of-pocket costs, and prior authorization burdens. Despite gains in coverage, health care affordability continues to be a major concern.

Join The Hill for a conversation with policymakers, physicians, patient advocates, and health experts on closing the gaps in health insurance.

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) , Member, Joint Economic Committee

, Member, Joint Economic Committee Hon. Donna Christensen , Physician, Former U.S. Representative; Board Chair, Consumers for Quality Care

, Physician, Former U.S. Representative; Board Chair, Consumers for Quality Care Sara Collins , Vice President for Health Care Coverage and Access, The Commonwealth Fund

, Vice President for Health Care Coverage and Access, The Commonwealth Fund Amy Hinojosa, President & CEO, MANA

Additional speakers to be announced.

Sponsor Perspective:

Insuring the Insured: Health Care Research Roundtable

John Anzalone , Founder, Impact Research

, Founder, Impact Research Jim Manley , Board Member, Consumers for Quality Care; Former Spokesman for Senate Majority Leader

, Board Member, Consumers for Quality Care; Former Spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Neil Newhouse, Partner & Co-Founder, Public Opinion Strategies

Partner & Co-Founder, Public Opinion Strategies Mary Smith, Board Member, Consumers for Quality Care; Head of Indian Health Services under President Obama

Moderator:

Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill

Sponsor:

Consumers for Quality Care (CQC) is a diverse coalition of patient and consumer advocates working to ensure patients remain at the front of the health care debate.

We support ensuring high-quality, affordable health care for all, improving insurance design to better meet the needs of consumers and transforming the health care delivery system to put patients at the center.

Americans are desperate for health care reforms, and our lawmakers have a duty to ensure all patients can access quality, affordable care for themselves and their families.

Learn more at www.consumers4qualitycare.org.