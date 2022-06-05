trending:

America’s Unfinished Business: An LGBTQ+ Summit

Presented by: The Hill Events - 06/05/22 8:00 AM ET
Though LGBTQ+ Americans have unquestionably seen major legal and social advancements in recent years, leaders and advocates are still fighting biases and discriminations for these groups to achieve true equality. This Pride Month, The Hill will celebrate the wins and progress being made in LGBTQ+ communities while exploring the work still to be done.

Thursday, June 9, 2022
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

  • Cory Bernaert, Kindergarten Teacher, Harvey Elementary, Parrish, Florida
  • Kevin Jennings, CEO, Lambda Legal
  • Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-NY), Co-chair, Equality Caucus
  • Casey McQuiston, Author, Red, White & Royal Blue and One Last Stop
  • CeCé Telfer, NCAA National Champion Athlete
  • Erin Uritus, CEO, Out & Equal

  • Ron Corning, Contributor, CW33
  • Julia Manchester, Political Reporter, The Hill

