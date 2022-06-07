trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Upcoming Event

Principled Profit: The Hill’s ESG Summit

Sponsor: Schneider Electric - 06/07/22 9:48 AM ET
Register

ESG investing is the increasingly popular inclination of investors to make capital decisions based not only on likely financial return, but also with an eye toward investing in companies perceived to be creating social good.

As a first step toward federal agencies mandating that companies incorporate ESG principles into their structure and foundation, the Securities & Exchange Commission introduced proposed rules in March to require public companies to disclose climate-related information.

Join The Hill as we do a deep dive on the growing demand of ESG and how it is transforming the business and investment landscape.

Wednesday, June 15, 2022
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

  • Rep. John Rose (R-TN), Member, House Committee on Financial Services
  • Andrew Behar, President, As You Sow
  • Magali Delmas, Professor of Management, UCLA Institute of the Environment & Anderson School of Management
  • Harvey Pitt, Former Chairman, Securities & Exchange Commission
  • Savita Subramanian, Head of U.S. Equity and Quantitative Strategy, Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Additional speakers to be announced.

Moderator:

  • Sylvan Lane, Finance and Economic Policy Reporter, The Hill

Questions for our speakers? Tweet us @TheHillEvents using #TheHillESG

Sponsor:

Tags

Most Popular

  1. Nearly 20M watched Jan. 6 ...
  2. Liz Cheney doesn’t care what the ...
  3. CNN’s Chris Wallace ‘skeptical’ ...
  4. Trump says Ivanka was ‘checked ...
  5. Democrats offer roll call of who ...
  6. Biden nixes Trump design for Air ...
  7. Trump takes to Truth Social to fire ...
  8. What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome?
  9. Biden officials ending international ...
  10. Five takeaways on the Jan. 6 ...
  11. The five most dramatic moments from ...
  12. NAACP President calls for the firing ...
  13. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Ivanka ...
  14. Michelle Obama urges abortion rights ...
  15. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn’s ...
  16. Giuliani hit with ethics charge by DC ...
  17. Tucker Carlson: Jan. 6 panel is ...
  18. Uvalde school police chief says he ...
Load more

Video

See all Video

Recent Videos

  1. Amendment to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill in Florida requires schools...
  2. TrueLimbs
    Is this 3D-printed robotic arm the future of prosthetics?
  3. Could you tell the difference between this plant-based egg and a...
  4. Meet the sailing robots trying to solve climate change
  5. WATCH: How memory fails
  6. How scientists are trying to help save people from avalanches and...
  7. The ‘Queen of Vegan Cheese’ is trying to change the way...
  8. How electric planes could soon rule the skies
  9. How to free an entire prison and help it find new life as a farm
  10. How Congress is literally going to the birds!