Securing America’s Retirement

A recent Gallup poll shows that 63% of Americans are “worried about having enough for retirement.” According to Gallup, this is the first time since 2016 that “six in 10 Americans have been this concerned about their retirement.” In this moment of anxiety, retirement officials have increasingly turned to investment in private equity in an effort to bolster funds.

Millions of public sector workers currently have private equity as part of their investment portfolio. How might diversifying portfolios to include private equity affect retirement security? What return on investment can Americans expect from private equity assets? And what policies will truly ensure a secure retirement for Americans?

LOCATION

1777 F St. NW, Rockefeller-Peterson Room

Washington, DC 20006

DATE

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

8:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast

8:30 AM | Program Begins

10:00 AM | Program Concludes

SPEAKERS

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) , Member, Senate Banking, Budget, and Finance Committees

, Member, Senate Banking, Budget, and Finance Committees Jason Fichtner , Chief Economist, Bipartisan Policy Center

, Chief Economist, Bipartisan Policy Center Farouki Majeed, Chief Investment Officer, Ohio School Employees Retirement System

Additional speakers to be announced.

SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE

Pam Hendrickson , Board Chair, American Investment Council

, Board Chair, American Investment Council Drew Maloney, President & CEO, American Investment Council

MODERATOR

Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHillRetirement

Sponsor