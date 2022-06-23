trending:

Securing America’s Retirement

Sponsored by: American Investment Council - 06/23/22 9:22 AM ET
A recent Gallup poll shows that 63% of Americans are “worried about having enough for retirement.” According to Gallup, this is the first time since 2016 that “six in 10 Americans have been this concerned about their retirement.” In this moment of anxiety, retirement officials have increasingly turned to investment in private equity in an effort to bolster funds.

Millions of public sector workers currently have private equity as part of their investment portfolio. How might diversifying portfolios to include private equity affect retirement security? What return on investment can Americans expect from private equity assets? And what policies will truly ensure a secure retirement for Americans? 

LOCATION
1777 F St. NW, Rockefeller-Peterson Room
Washington, DC 20006 

DATE
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
8:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast
8:30 AM | Program Begins
10:00 AM | Program Concludes

SPEAKERS

  • Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), Member, Senate Banking, Budget, and Finance Committees
  • Jason Fichtner, Chief Economist, Bipartisan Policy Center
  • Farouki Majeed, Chief Investment Officer, Ohio School Employees Retirement System

Additional speakers to be announced.

SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE

  • Pam Hendrickson, Board Chair, American Investment Council
  • Drew Maloney, President & CEO, American Investment Council

MODERATOR

  • Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHillRetirement

