Upcoming Event

The Future of Health Care Summit

Sponsors: AdvaMed, Butterfly, Emergent Biosolutions, Protect the Promise - 06/27/22 8:28 PM ET
Future of Health Care
Register

The pandemic has highlighted the pitfalls and the potential within our healthcare system, exposing the urgency in fixing what’s broken and strengthening what works.

In this moment of reckoning, are we addressing the social, economic, and environmental factors that influence health and overall access? How are we re-examining our traditional models of care to incorporate new technologies and better serve patients, all while keeping costs in check? And what role does government play in promoting sustainable care and healthier communities overall?

The Hill will bring together policymakers and health experts for a comprehensive discussion on advancing access, the pursuit of health equity and resetting the care paradigm across the United States.

Technology and Care Delivery

The expansion of telemedicine, AI, remote monitoring, robotics, and other technological advances have created exciting possibilities for the world of healthcare. Can these tools transform care delivery and how might they be used to increase health equity and serve our most vulnerable communities? 

The Long Road to Health Equity

Healthcare is a necessity. Yet far too many people in the US and around the world lack adequate access to the care they need to survive and thrive. How do we make healthcare available to everyone no matter their race or place? What are some of the factors that are contributing to healthcare inequality and how can we eliminate these barriers to provide life-saving treatments to all?

Preparedness: Innovating for the Next Health Emergency

What is the next health threat? And are we prepared? Whether it’s stockpiling for the next pandemic or ensuring we have the tools on hand to neutralize a biothreat, what is the roadmap to a safe and healthy future?

LOCATION
The Showroom
1099 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

DATE
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
8:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast
8:30 AM | Program Begins
12:00 PM | Program Concludes

Agenda to be announced

Speakers:

  • Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
  • Dr. Richard Besser, President & CEO, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (appearing virtually)
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, NIAID
  • Dr. Lisa Fitzpatrick, Founder & CEO, Grapevine Health
  • Dr. Bartley Griffith, Professor of Surgery, University of Maryland (appearing virtually)
  • Mark McClellan, Former Administrator, CMS; Director & Robert J. Margolis, MD, Professor of Business, Medicine and Policy, Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy
  • Gulshan Mehta, Senior Director, Bear Institute Leader, Children’s National Hospital
  • Dr. Jack Resneck, President, American Medical Association

Additional speakers to be announced

Sponsor Perspectives:

  • Dr. John Martin, Chief Medical Officer, Butterfly Network
  • Atul Saran, EVP & Chief Strategy and Development Officer, Emergent BioSolutions

Moderators:

  • Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill
  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill
  • Julia Manchester, Staff Writer, The Hill
  • Peter Sullivan, Health Care Politics and Policy Reporter, The Hill

Questions for our speakers? Tweet us @TheHillEvents using #TheHillHealth

SPONSORED BY:

Life-changing medical technologies allow millions of people to live longer, healthier and more productive lives. The research and innovation to develop these cutting-edge technologies allow the U.S. to continue leading the world in medical advancements. From prosthetics to radiation therapies, medtech changes healthcare for the benefit of patients and health care providers. Our technologies improve quality of life, reduce time spent in hospitals and help loved ones beat life-threatening diseases. Learn more at advamed.org.

We Go to protect the world against chemical and biological threats. For decades, Emergent has provided bio-defense preparedness. By developing, manufacturing, and strengthening medical countermeasure stockpiles for military and civilian populations, we can help protect against serious public health threats. Biological and chemical attacks should never happen. We’re prepared, in case they ever do. To find out more, visit EmergentBiosolutions.com.

Protect the Promise is committed to defending the safety net programs that millions of seniors and underserved communities depend on for equitable and affordable access to health care. We advocate for protecting and strengthening Medicare and the Affordable Care Act, expanding Medicaid and CHIP, and protecting Social Security and pension benefits. Together these programs provide health care and financial security for hardworking Americans, many of whom lack the resources and platform to fight back against rising costs. To learn more, visit ProtectThePromise.org.

