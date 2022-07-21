trending:

Upcoming Event

Level Ground: Eliminating Health & Social Disparities

07/21/22 3:00 PM ET
The pandemic has exposed long standing health disparities in the U.S. Offering equitable health care can lead to a more efficient healthcare system overall, as a healthier population requires less medical care.

How can low-income patients and underserved populations get access to the healthcare they need? What barriers to health equity need to be addressed and reformed?  Are the prescription drug benefit programs working as the government intended? And how do we move to a place where all Americans can afford the cost of prescription drugs?

Join The Hill in person as we bring together policymakers, health experts and patient advocates to talk about what changes should be made to make healthcare equitable for all.

LOCATION
1777 F St. NW, Rockefeller-Peterson Room
Washington, DC 20006 

DATE
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
8:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast
8:30 AM | Program Begins
10:00 AM | Program Concludes

SPEAKERS

  • Rep. Michael Burgess (R-TX), Co-Chair, GOP Doctors Caucus

MODERATOR

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHillHealth

SPONSOR

