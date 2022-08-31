trending:

Upcoming Event

Infrastructure Summit: Allocation to Implementation

Sponsors: Schneider Electric, Project Management Institute - 08/31/22 6:00 PM ET
Improved, sustainable infrastructure means cleaner water, safer roads, enhanced connectivity, and a modern future. New federal investment in this sector is raising hopes that America’s crumbling infrastructure will get a new lease of life. How can we build next-generation infrastructure and what technology will be at the forefront of this transition? And what will our future look like when we live in a world that is modern, connected, and eco-friendly?

The Hill will sit down with members of the administration, federal and local policymakers, and experts in all things pertaining to infrastructure for a comprehensive look at the great rebuild.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022
1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

  • Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR), Chair, Committee on Infrastructure & Transportation
  • Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO), Ranking Member, Committee on Infrastructure & Transportation
  • Dorval Carter, President, Chicago Transit Authority
  • Deanne Criswell, Administrator, FEMA
  • Stephen Gardner, CEO, Amtrak
  • Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor & Infrastructure Coordinator, The White House

  • Kevin Self, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development & Government Relations, Schneider Electric

  • Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHillInfrastructure

According to Project Management Institute’s (PMI) 2021 Talent Gap Report, 25 million new project professionals will be needed by 2030, with manufacturing and construction in highest demand. The reason is simple: organizations turn to project management to deliver results consistently, reduce costs, increase efficiencies, and improve customer and stakeholder satisfaction.

As the leading professional association for project management, PMI offers certifications that recognize knowledge and competency, including the Project Management Professional (PMP)® certification.

