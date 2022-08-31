Infrastructure Summit: Allocation to Implementation

Improved, sustainable infrastructure means cleaner water, safer roads, enhanced connectivity, and a modern future. New federal investment in this sector is raising hopes that America’s crumbling infrastructure will get a new lease of life. How can we build next-generation infrastructure and what technology will be at the forefront of this transition? And what will our future look like when we live in a world that is modern, connected, and eco-friendly?

The Hill will sit down with members of the administration, federal and local policymakers, and experts in all things pertaining to infrastructure for a comprehensive look at the great rebuild.

Wednesday, September 14, 2022

1:00 PM ET / 10:00 AM PT

Speakers:

Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-OR) , Chair, Committee on Infrastructure & Transportation

, Chair, Committee on Infrastructure & Transportation Rep. Sam Graves (R-MO), Ranking Member, Committee on Infrastructure & Transportation

Ranking Member, Committee on Infrastructure & Transportation Dorval Carter , President, Chicago Transit Authority

, President, Chicago Transit Authority Deanne Criswell , Administrator, FEMA

, Administrator, FEMA Stephen Gardner, CEO, Amtrak

CEO, Amtrak Mitch Landrieu, Senior Advisor & Infrastructure Coordinator, The White House

Sponsor Perspective:

Kevin Self, Senior Vice President, Strategy, Business Development & Government Relations, Schneider Electric

Moderator:

Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

