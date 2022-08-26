Reimagining the Pharma Supply Chain

Supply chain disruptions have become commonplace. The pandemic exposed our country’s dependence on other countries for essential prescription drugs. According to the Food and Drug Administration, 88 percent of manufacturing plants making active ingredients for U.S. drugs are overseas. This threatens the security of the supply chain and leads to shortages of essential prescription drugs- from PPE to drug therapies and life-saving vaccines.

Natural disasters, war, global supply chain weaknesses, and unexpected demand spikes also threaten the nation’s stockpile of pharmaceuticals. How do we ensure our health care manufacturing practices and supply chains are sustainable and able to reach demand? What did we learn from the manufacturing infrastructure around the COVID-19 vaccine? Is the supply chain crisis a wake-up call to transform, reimagine, and rebuild new pharma supply chain models?

Join The Hill for a discussion on domestic manufacturing capabilities and building resilience in the supply chain.

LOCATION

1777 F St. NW, Rockefeller-Peterson Room

Washington, DC 20006

DATE

Thursday, September 15, 2022

8:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast

8:30 AM | Program Begins

10:00 AM | Program Concludes

SPEAKERS

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) , Member, Committee on Energy & Commerce

, Member, Committee on Energy & Commerce Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath , President & CEO, BIO

, President & CEO, BIO Jay Timmons, President & CEO, National Association of Manufacturers

Additional speakers to be announced

MODERATOR

Steve Scully, Contributing Editor, The Hill

