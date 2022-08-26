trending:

Upcoming Event

Reimagining the Pharma Supply Chain

Sponsor: Pfizer - 08/26/22 11:23 AM ET
Supply chain disruptions have become commonplace. The pandemic exposed our country’s dependence on other countries for essential prescription drugs. According to the Food and Drug Administration, 88 percent of manufacturing plants making active ingredients for U.S. drugs are overseas. This threatens the security of the supply chain and leads to shortages of essential prescription drugs- from PPE to drug therapies and life-saving vaccines.  

Natural disasters, war, global supply chain weaknesses, and unexpected demand spikes also threaten the nation’s stockpile of pharmaceuticals.  How do we ensure our health care manufacturing practices and supply chains are sustainable and able to reach demand? What did we learn from the manufacturing infrastructure around the COVID-19 vaccine? Is the supply chain crisis a wake-up call to transform, reimagine, and rebuild new pharma supply chain models?

Join The Hill for a discussion on domestic manufacturing capabilities and building resilience in the supply chain.

LOCATION
1777 F St. NW, Rockefeller-Peterson Room
Washington, DC 20006 

DATE
Thursday, September 15, 2022
8:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast
8:30 AM | Program Begins
10:00 AM | Program Concludes

SPEAKERS

  • Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA), Member, Committee on Energy & Commerce
  • Dr. Michelle McMurry-Heath, President & CEO, BIO
  • Jay Timmons, President & CEO, National Association of Manufacturers

Additional speakers to be announced

MODERATOR

  • Steve Scully, Contributing Editor, The Hill

SPONSORED BY

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizercolleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. To learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com.

