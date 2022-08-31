A New Housing Market: Accessibility, Affordability, Access and Equity

The American housing market, spurred by two years of red-hot demand and dwindling home supply, is finally cooling down. And while staggering mortgage rate hikes for homebuyers have dominated recent headlines, the rental market is seeing its own share of dramatic price increases and competition.

What is the current landscape of American housing, and how are ballooning interest rates and rent costs impacting American families? How is the rental market becoming more stable through implementing emergency rental assistance, eviction diversions and other measures? How are people of color facing barriers to entry to homeownership? And as we look to the future of housing, how will costs and home supplies become sustainable while fostering innovations in design and construction?

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), Chair, Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development & Insurance

Rep. French Hill (R-AR), Ranking Member, Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development & Insurance

Danielle Hale, Chief Economist, Realtor.com

Janneke Ratcliffe, Vice President, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute

Diane Yentel, President & CEO, National Low Income Housing Coalition

Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill

