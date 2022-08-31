trending:

Upcoming Event

A New Housing Market: Accessibility, Affordability, Access and Equity

Sponsor: Wells Fargo - 08/31/22 4:00 PM ET
The American housing market, spurred by two years of red-hot demand and dwindling home supply, is finally cooling down. And while staggering mortgage rate hikes for homebuyers have dominated recent headlines, the rental market is seeing its own share of dramatic price increases and competition.

What is the current landscape of American housing, and how are ballooning interest rates and rent costs impacting American families? How is the rental market becoming more stable through implementing emergency rental assistance, eviction diversions and other measures? How are people of color facing barriers to entry to homeownership? And as we look to the future of housing, how will costs and home supplies become sustainable while fostering innovations in design and construction?

LOCATION
Renaissance Washington, DC Downtown Hotel
River Birch Ballroom
999 9th Street NW, Washington, DC, 20001

DATE
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
8:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast
8:30 AM | Program Begins
10:00 AM | Program Concludes

SPEAKERS

  • Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), Chair, Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development & Insurance
  • Rep. French Hill (R-AR), Ranking Member, Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing, Community Development & Insurance
  • Danielle Hale, Chief Economist, Realtor.com
  • Janneke Ratcliffe, Vice President, Housing Finance Policy Center, Urban Institute
  • Diane Yentel, President & CEO, National Low Income Housing Coalition

MODERATOR

  • Steve Clemons, Contributing Editor, The Hill

