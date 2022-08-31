Unlocking Access to Oral Health

A healthy mouth is essential for a healthy body. Yet, access to adult oral health care is inconsistent or inaccessible for millions of low-income adults enrolled in Medicaid across the country.

Is there a connection between oral health benefits in public programs like Medicaid and health equity? Can the federal government do more to support states and ensure access to quality oral health care for millions of low-income people in the US? Can prioritizing oral health lead to reduced medical costs and better outcomes?

Join The Hill in-person in Washington or streaming nationally to hear from policymakers, health care experts, and advocates about the progress made and what more can be done to improve oral health nationwide.

LOCATION

Renaissance Downtown DC

999 9th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

DATE

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

8:00 AM | Guest Arrival & Networking Breakfast

8:30 AM | Program Begins

9:30 AM | Program Concludes

SPEAKERS

Cheryl Lee-Butler, DDS, President, National Dental Association

President, National Dental Association Marko Vujicic, PhD, Chief Economist & Vice President, American Dental Association Health Policy Institute

Additional speakers to be announced.

SPONSOR PERSPECTIVE

Kaz Rafia, DDS, MBA, MPH, Chief Health Equity Officer, CareQuest Institute for Oral Health

MODERATOR

Bob Cusack, Editor in Chief, The Hill

Join the conversation! Tweet us: @TheHillEvents using #TheHillOralHealth

SPONSORED BY: